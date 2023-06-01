Milwaukee leaders kick off Pride Month with new MCTS bus design

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County leaders marked the start of Pride Month at Cathedral Square Park on Wednesday.

They gathered for a kick-off with the Milwaukee County Transit System by unveiling a bus covered in a new Pride design.

"As we kick off Pride Month 2023, let's celebrate the extraordinary contributions from Milwaukee County's LGBTQ community," Milwaukee County Supervisor Peter Burgelis said. "What better way to do that than with a 40-foot long statement."

Milwaukee's PrideFest begins Thursday at Maier Festival Park. The festival is Wisconsin's largest LGBTQ festival since 1987.

For more information, visit PrideFest's website.

