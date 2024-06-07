Milwaukee Film hosting Pride Film Series at the Oriental Theater

To celebrate Pride Month, Milwaukee Film will be hosting a film series on the weekend of June 21.

The series will have seven films playing, listed below.

Problemista - 6/21/24 at 4PM and 6:30 PM

Female Trouble - 6/21/24 at 9 PM

Tongues Untied - 6/22/24 at 2:30 PM

Black Is... Black Ain't - 6/22/24 at 4 PM

Femme - 6/22/24 at 9:15 PM

The Watermelon Woman - 6/23/24 at 3 PM

Markie in Milwaukee (w/ filmmaker in attendance!) - 6/23/24 at 6 PM

The filmmaker of Markie in Milwaukee will be in attendance, and there will be a Q and A with them after the showing on June 23.

TMJ4 met with Jack Feria, who works with GenreQueer, a branch of Milwaukee Film. He helped plan for the weekend.

Milwaukee Film Jack Feria speaks at a Milwaukee Film event

Feria says it's important for these films to show the rich past of the LGBTQ community.

"Queer history is history," Feria said. "It's deeply, deeply, deeply in Milwaukee history."

Feria is a member of the LGBTQ community himself, he says films have helped him find a sense of belonging with his identity.

"Film plays a significant role," Feria said. "Seeing gay characters in movies made me go huh, there's something about them that is very familiar, and I like them."

