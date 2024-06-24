Local transgender woman featured in documentary at Oriental Theatre

MILWAUKEE — The story of a local transgender woman’s struggle to live her truth was screened this weekend at the Oriental Theater.

Director Matt Kliegman, connected with our Steph Brown to talk about this story of acceptance and struggle.

As a 7-foot-tall fundamentalist Baptist minister, Markie refers to feeling the gender struggle as a child.

Markie Wenzel made the decision at age 46 to come out as a transgender woman and start living as a female.

It was a decision that ended her 20-year marriage and estranged her from her three children.

Markie started questioning her path.

She misses the births of her grandchildren, struggles to present as feminine, and starts to re-evaluate her faith.

On the eve of her gender reassignment surgery, she must decide for good whether to abandon her female identity and return to living as Mark, for whom life seemed so much easier.

