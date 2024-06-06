Kenosha's LGBTQ+ community hopes to make Pride Month an everyday celebration

KENOSHA, Wis. — As Kenosha celebrates Pride Month, the party continues well beyond June for members of the local LGBQT+ community.

“We don’t forget to exist once June ends,” Kenosha resident Sage Holloway said. “We’re still here, we’re still queer.”

The 12th annual Kenosha Pride Festival takes place July 6th at Celebration Place along the Kenosha lakefront.

Kenosha Pride recently released its star-studded lineup filled with RuPaul’s drag queens including Willam, Jax, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, and Coco Montrese.

“Coco Montrese, she’s a great queen,” said Kenosha’s Marque Jones, who volunteers at Kenosha Pride festivals. “I think she’s probably going to do a Janet Jackson tribute for her performance. I hope it’s a Janet Jackson tribute for her performance because she eats every time.”

Kenosha’s Skylar Etteldorf came out as a lesbian for the first time at last year’s event.

“And it was one of the most liberating, most freeing moments I’ve ever had in my life,” Etteldorf said. “I loved it.”

Former Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihen attended her first Kenosha Pride Fest in 2022.

“My first experience was actually as Miss Kenosha and I went to the march beforehand,” Zeihen said. “And I had no intentions of speaking there or coming out publicly in crown and sash either, but I did both of those things.”

For many, it’s a celebration of love and unity.

“You’re able to listen to awesome music, get delicious food, play games, learn about the different organizations in the area, and get to hear people’s personal stories,” said Dionysia, a Kenosha resident.

