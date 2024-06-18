Group in Waukesha County planning new school 'where everyone belongs'

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A group in Waukesha County is planning a new school where everyone belongs.

That’s because the focus at Autumn Hill Academy, a public charter school, is building an inclusive environment.

The board chair, Maria Luther, had the idea after seeing her children struggle with mental health and bullying.

TMJ4 News Maria Luther is the Board Chair of Autumn Hill Academy. She saw a need in Waukesha County for something different in public schools to address mental health and inclusivity. She hopes this new public, charter school will be a safe place for everyone.



Britney Seaborn (right) is her daughter and going into high school. She’s been bullied in the past and has friends who were also bullied. She wants to go the new school once it opens.

“Being a mom and a foster mom, I’ve seen far too many kids struggle with bullying and mental health. People need to step in,” Luther said.

TMJ4 News Maria Luther is the Board Chair of Autumn Hill Academy. She saw a need in Waukesha County for something different in public schools to address mental health and inclusivity. She hopes this new public, charter school will be a safe place for everyone.

She and the rest of the board started to look at research in Waukesha County.

“Traditional public schools are trying things but we’re seeing data that it’s not enough. We need to try something new to do that pioneering work to hone in on mental challenges,” Luther explained.

Part of creating an inclusive environment, she said, includes creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth.

According to a 2021 Waukesha County Youth Risk Behavior Survey, LGBT high school students were more likely to have experienced bullying, with 41% saying they experienced bullying.

“They have higher rates of anxiety and depression. They need a place where they can feel safe and that focuses on inclusion and well-being,” Luther said.

The academy will offer college preparatory coursework like any other public school while emphasizing mental wellness.

Part of the framework includes:

Self-Awareness

Self-Management

Social Awareness

Relationship Skills

Responsible Decision-Making

“We know one of the key factors for mental health is a sense of belonging. When kids find their tribe and when they find a place of inclusion, their mental health outcomes are far better,” Luther explained.

While the location is still being determined, the school will open in the fall of 2025 with grades 6-10 and expand to grades 6-12 over the first two years.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip