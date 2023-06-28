Gender-affirming clothing swap offers resources for the LGBTQ+ community

MILWAUKEE — Jamie Robarge’s photo studio was turned into a make-shift clothing pop-up Saturday for a gender-affirming clothing swap and Trans Thrive Fest.

She invited anyone from the LGBTQ+ community to get clothes, styling tips, haircuts, and community resources for free. She identifies as pansexual and knows many people in the LGBTQ+ community that have a need for those resources.

“I feel as a business owner, I have a platform that I can educate others on social issues where people don’t even know these are struggles that people go through,” Robarge said.

Her studio was turned into a safe space for people to try on clothes, something she said they may not always be able to do in large retail stores.

Robarge’s friend, Kassius Whitmore, is a trans man. He came out to the pop-up in support.

“It’s always a struggle going to get different clothes when they don’t fit. That’s why it’s nice that a place like this exists for people who struggle finding shirts or taking shirts off in public,” Whitmore said.

Among the piles of pants, skirts, shorts, and dresses, Robarge also had gender-affirming specific items, like binders.

“The binders over there are not cheap, but it can really change the way you feel about yourself,” Whitmore said.

The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center and Zao MKE Church were some of the groups there to help and offer their own resources. Cameron Overton, the executive pastor at Zao, said their space is inclusive for everyone.

“We need more communities and things like what's happening today that are like ‘I’m a business owner. I really love trans people, and I want to do something good,” Overton said.

In the future, both Zao and Jamie Robarge Photography LLC. plan to host more clothing swaps to help the LGBTQ+ community.

“When you have clothes that feel good, it makes you feel good, and everybody deserves to feel good in what they’re wearing,” Robarge smiled. “We need more safe places, all over, but especially in Milwaukee.”

Whitmore said events like the clothing swap shouldn't just be during pride, but year-round.

“Seeing all these people makes me feel good. It makes me feel like there’s so many allies out there I haven’t met and that I’m able to connect with in Milwaukee," Whitmore said.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip