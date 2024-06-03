Fly the Flag: Milwaukee residents celebrate Pride Month kick off with flag raising

Pride month celebrations are underway in Milwaukee.

Monday morning, the Intersex Progress Pride Flag was raised at the Zeidler Municipal Building. This flag combines elements of the traditional rainbow flag with other LGBTQ+ flags to highlight underrepresented groups within Pride celebrations.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the City of Milwaukee attended the event in support, along with several other city officials and employees including The Hive, the city’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group.

Brady Coulthard watched as the flag went up and said it’s a great way to spark excitement for the rest of the month.

TMJ4 Brady Coulthard is sharing his pride month excitement

“I think seeing the flag go up really shows what Milwaukee is all about,” said Coulthard. “It shows that our history of inclusion is here and we are starting the month out strong. We are dedicated to pride and insensitivity and I’m excited for the rest of the month.

The celebrations continue this weekend.

The Milwaukee Pride Parade is Sunday, June 9th as 2pm.



