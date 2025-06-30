MILWAUKEE — As the nation celebrates Pride Month, Milwaukee's iconic Brady Street joined in the festivities with the first-ever Brady Street Pride Fest on Sunday.

The vibrant street, known for its diverse local businesses and community spirit, transformed into a colorful display of support for the city's LGBTQ+ community.

"I think it's a beautiful area, I think the stages are set up great," said attendee Samuel Robert Phillips. "It seems like every business is on board."

TMJ4 News Samuel Robert Phillips

The festival attracted people from all over, including Iowa native Aly Jumper, who was visiting a friend in Milwaukee.

"We were here for Summerfest, and we saw that on the signs that there was a pride event," Jumper said, "So we were excited to be able to come out."

TMJ4 News Aly Jumper

"I'm a part of the LGBTQ community and a lot of my friends are as well," Jumper added."We just think it's really important to support and be able to experience this."

The event was also an opportunity for LGBTQ+ community allies, like Phillips, to show their support.

Check out: First-ever Brady Street Pride Fest delights attendees

Celebrating pride at Brady Street Pride Fest

"I am a straight guy but I am a friend of the family, so rock on," Phillips shared. "Love wins, love always wins."

Over 60 area vendors and Brady Street businesses provided food, drinks, and entertainment.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error