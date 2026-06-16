Beacons of Brew City exhibit and documentary highlight Milwaukee's LGBTQ elders; 50 years of WI LGBTQ history

MILWAUKEE — A new traveling exhibit is making its Milwaukee debut at the Oriental Theater, celebrating living LGBTQ elders who have shaped the city's history during Pride Month.

The "Beacons of Brew City" exhibit, created by the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project, highlights eight LGBTQ elders from Metro Milwaukee and the contributions they made to building a positive environment for the LGBTQ community.

Kidd O'Shea

Dan Terrio, a representative with the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project, said the exhibit is designed to preserve stories that might otherwise be lost.

"It's actually the stories of each of these individuals being told by them themselves. We know that often when LGBTQ elders pass on, they take their stories with them. So this is our way of highlighting these stories, highlighting the experiences that they have experienced and how it's really led to a positive environment and overall vitality for the LGBTQ community," Dan said.

Kidd O'Shea

Dan said preserving LGBTQ history is especially critical at a time when those stories face erasure.

"When we look back through history, history has told us that LGBTQ plus folk were told that they didn't have a history or a heritage, and that in itself is a form of erasure. It's a way to push LGBTQ folk back into the closet," Dan said.

Kidd O'Shea

One of the eight honorees is Israel Ramón, Milwaukee County Register of Deeds, recognizing his decades of advocacy.

Ramon became the state's first Latino constitutional officer in 2019.

The project hopes his story will inspire younger generations.

The exhibit is also tied to a documentary screening tonight at the Oriental Theater. The documentary features each of the 8 elders telling their own stories. Tickets for the event are still available, a $10 donation is requested at the door. The screening begins at 6:30 p.m., and organizers encourage attendees to arrive by 6 p.m. There are 150 seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. A Q&A session will follow the screening. I will moderate that conversation. You can learn more about the event by clicking here

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