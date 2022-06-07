Ales to Allies: How a local brewery is tapping into Pride Month

MILWAUKEE — MobCraft has introduced a new draft to their taproom in Walker's Point. The brewers are on a mission to spread equality and inclusivity to all this month.

In MobCraft's latest collaboration with Courage House MKE, they've created a limited-edition Pride Month beer called Limonata Love Is Love. It's a limoncello-inspired ale flavored with passion fruit and strawberries. $1 from every pint sold will be donated to Courage House MKE.

"We reached out to Courage MKE. They are a great organization, hyper-local to the Milwaukee area, that focuses on helping the homeless and people that are in need in the LGBTQ+ community, so it was really a no-brainer. We want to be a part of the community and support the community and do what we can to give back," said Ryan Doolan, marketing director at MobCraft.

Courage MKE works at serving displaced LGBTQ+ youth by providing shelter, counseling, healthcare, and most importantly, hope.

"I'm having people come in this taproom and literally thank our bartenders for being part of Pride Month, thanking our staff for recognizing inclusivity and making sure everyone feels welcome at the taproom," said Doolan.

