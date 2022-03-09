Watch
NewsI-TeamTMJ4 Price Tracker

Actions

I-Team launches price-tracker to monitor increases of staples at grocery stores

grocery store
Getty Images
File image
grocery store
Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 16:38:36-05

With the cost of food climbing the way it is, our I-Team has decided to start monitoring the price hikes at grocery stores. That way, you can see the change for yourself.

Every single Friday, we are going into several different grocery stores in the Milwaukee area and we're seeing if specific food products are going up in price and by how much.

We selected six items to monitor: bread, milk, cheese, potatoes, eggs, and ground beef. We picked the store's generic brand of the product. For ground beef, we are tracking the price of packages labeled 80% lean 20% fat. If that is not available at the store at the time, we will record the price of the beef closest to that ratio.

We're putting all of the data on our website, tmj4.com/price-tracker in a way that's easy to understand and a way for us all to see if there are any price patterns.

To be clear, we're not comparing store prices of products to see which grocery store has the best deals. Instead, we are tracking the price of popular staples many of us eat week by week.

We know some items may be on sale at one point or another and we'll be sure to indicate that.

With supply chain problems, labor issues, the cost of packaging increasing, and more, this is a way we can all stay on top of these price hikes and maybe even find ways around them.

Suburban Walmart

Suburban Piggly Wiggly

Suburban Pick 'n Save

Milwaukee Pick 'n Save

Milwaukee Walmart

Milwaukee Piggly Wiggly

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tracking grocery prices

Starting on Feb. 25, 2022, the TMJ4 I-Team is visiting several Milwaukee-area stores to track the change in prices of a select basket of goods. You can see our shopping list below. On the left, you can see several graphics tracking the changing prices at each store. Some items are subject to sales on a week by week basis.