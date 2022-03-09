I-Team launches price-tracker to monitor increases of staples at grocery stores

With the cost of food climbing the way it is, our I-Team has decided to start monitoring the price hikes at grocery stores. That way, you can see the change for yourself.

Every single Friday, we are going into several different grocery stores in the Milwaukee area and we're seeing if specific food products are going up in price and by how much.

We selected six items to monitor: bread, milk, cheese, potatoes, eggs, and ground beef. We picked the store's generic brand of the product. For ground beef, we are tracking the price of packages labeled 80% lean 20% fat. If that is not available at the store at the time, we will record the price of the beef closest to that ratio.

We're putting all of the data on our website, tmj4.com/price-tracker in a way that's easy to understand and a way for us all to see if there are any price patterns.

To be clear, we're not comparing store prices of products to see which grocery store has the best deals. Instead, we are tracking the price of popular staples many of us eat week by week.

We know some items may be on sale at one point or another and we'll be sure to indicate that.

With supply chain problems, labor issues, the cost of packaging increasing, and more, this is a way we can all stay on top of these price hikes and maybe even find ways around them.

