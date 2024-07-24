Predictions for Olympic soccer at the 2024 Paris Games

The 2024 Olympic soccer tournaments are going to be a lot of fun this summer and there is plenty to keep a close eye on.

With both the U.S. men’s and women’s teams in the Olympics for the first time since 2008, there is also plenty of American intrigue across the two tournaments.

There are also legit superstars ready to go for gold as games will take place across France before the finals take center stage at the Parc des Princes in Paris on August 9 and 10.

Here are a few predictions about what we’re going to see.

This is Lindsey Horan’s USWNT now, but the favorites will start slow

Just a few months into her new job, USWNT head coach Emma Hayes has put her faith in the midfield duo of Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle, and the veterans will lead this revamped side. Horan in particular. The 30-year-old plays her club football in France for powerhouses Lyon and has been named captain of the USWNT. Horan will provide driving runs from midfield and with a young attacking core, her influence in the final third will be key if the USWNT is going to go far. But this tournament won’t be smooth sailing for the USWNT. Far from it. Fresh from the disappointments of the last two major tournaments and drawing against Costa Rica in their final game pre-Olympics, Hayes knows her side will be tested early on. They face both Germany and Australia (ranked 4th and 12th in the world respectively) in the group stage and a young team trying to get hold of Hayes’ new ideas will take time. Don’t be surprised if the USWNT needs to win their final group game against Australia just to reach the last eight.

Alvarez, Lacazette will score plenty

The duo of Julian Alvarez and Alexandre Lacazette will be licking their lips with anticipation of plenty of goals, as they’ll lead the line for the two favorites on the men’s side. Alvarez has been sensational whenever Manchester City has needed him and is coming off a fine Copa America tournament, as he helped the full Argentina national team win back-to-back continental titles. La Arana is a predator in the box and Argentina has been handed a very decent path in the tournament. At the opposite end of his career, veteran striker Lacazette is coming off a fine two-season spell with Lyon, scoring 53 goals in 74 games in all competitions. Lacazette, 33, is the captain of France and will be given the freedom to roam around up top and add his finishing touches to a stacked French side with Michael Olise pulling the strings. Having legendary figure Thierry Henry as your coach will also inspire Lacazette and France, while Jean-Philippe Mateta is also coming off a red-hot finish to last season for Crystal Palace.

Defense will be key for USMNT on Olympic return

The USMNT are back in the Olympics and they’ve used two of their overaged spots on center backs who have played together numerous times for the full national team. Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson should dominate in this tournament and make it very tough for opponents to create clear chances against the USMNT. If the U.S. gets through their opening group game against tournament favorites France relatively unscathed, Zimmerman and Robinson will give the entire USMNT side belief they can make a deep run. This U.S. side won’t be free-scoring but the plan is for them to be tough to beat.

Hosts teams will thrive

It’s easy to say the hosts will do well at a tournament, because that is usually the case. But having soccer games all across France will only add to the excitement as the French teams play in Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Marseille and Nice during the group stage in what will be packed-out stadiums. The goal of getting back to Paris for the finals will drive on the French teams, as they’ll aim to arrive at the party and be center stage at the Parc des Princes as they go for gold. The French men’s and women’s teams are among the favorites for a reason. They have incredible talent but the home support will take them to another level.

These young stars will make their mark

With the men’s tournament being an under-23 tournament, there are always youngsters who thrive from being given the platform to be heroes for their nations. This summer you can count on Claudio Echeverri (18), Julio Enciso (20), Pau Cubarsi (17) and Fermin Lopez (21) to steal the show. Lethal Argentine striker Echeverri has already signed for Man City and will arrive in January 2025, while Spaniards Cubarsi and Lopez have already featured heavily for Barcelona and Paraguay’s Enciso is a rising star for Brighton in the Premier League. All are going to be huge for their nations. And even though the women’s tournament is not age-restricted, keep an eye on USWNT rising star Jaedyn Shaw (19), who will be very dangerous in attack.

Who will win it all?

On the women’s side, the USWNT are the favorites but it should be France who take home gold. There isn’t a weakness in this French side and inspired by the home crowd they should deliver. But never write off Germany or Spain, as they’re always at the business end of major tournaments and have some incredible individual talents.

On the men’s side, it’s hard to look past host nation France. Henry has assembled an incredible squad with Lacazette, Olise and Mateta set to score and create plenty. Spain and Argentina will push them all the way but expect France to prevail.

