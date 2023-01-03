Women's Center of Waukesha aims to help everyone impacted by domestic violence

MILWAUKEE — Our Community Baby Shower starts Tuesday – it’s your chance to support babies and parents in need in your own community.

We’re partnering with WaterStone Bank to make sure every family has the resources they need for success. One of our recipient agencies is the Women’s Center of Waukesha, which spends a lot of time gathering gifts and toys.

Sabrina Jansen says people often show up at the Women’s Center shelter with next to nothing – a gift bag makes a big difference.

“Just so it doesn’t feel like everything is completely upside down,” Sabrina says.

Sabrina is a volunteer at the Women’s Center, but she’s also been an employee.

“Whether or not I ever work here, I want to stay connected because I believe in what they’re doing,” she says.

Krystal Chase, director of advocacy and support services, says the work of the Women’s Center is important.

“The mission of the Women’s Center is to provide safety, shelter and support to all impacted by domestic abuse, sexual violence, child abuse and human trafficking,” Krystal says.

Many clients who come to the shelter left a crisis situation in a hurry.

“Some of them literally come in with kids in hand and the items on their back,” Sabrina says.

Those situations make the Women’s Center’s storage rooms incredibly important. Clients may need toothbrushes, clothes, school supplies for their kids and so much more. The shelter relies a lot on donations.

“We always encourage people to reach out to us and see what it is that we’re in need of right now,” Krystal says.

You can also visit the Women’s Center’s website to see its complete and up-to-date wish list.

It’s all to help parents and kids create a better life.

“Everybody deserves dignity. Everybody deserves feeling like they are safe and supported and respected,” Krystal says.

“[It’s] so essential for the healing journey to feel that support,” Sabrina adds.

Support the Women’s Center and many other great organizations by donating to our Community Baby Shower. Just head to any WaterStone Bank branch location to drop off your items. The collection drive is going on through the whole month of January.

