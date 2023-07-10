Wisconsin Domino's Pizza driver named best delivery driver of the year

The pizza bags Monta Beamon works with may not be designer brand, but they’re some of his proudest accessories.

He was just named Domino’s Best Delivery Driver in the state of Wisconsin.

“I did approximately 11,000 deliveries in the year, but I actually told them when I accepted the award that I actually did that in eight months,” Monta says.

All those deliveries were fast and safe.

“It’s just an acknowledgment of my perseverance and coming to work every day,” Monta says.

But playing it safe wasn’t always Monta’s mode of operation.

“I was always good in school, but I was also good at following what was going on in my neighborhood, and you know, it lead me to being in jail not once but a couple of times,” Monta says. “So when I came home the last time, I said, ‘I’m not going to do nothing, ever, to put myself in a position to ever go back.’”

Monta says his background made him comfortable handling large amounts of money, but he didn’t necessarily know how to spend it wisely.

“I never really got further in my life than my lifestyle,” Monta says.

And so Monta started studying financial literacy in jail – but not through a program or class.

“Self, it was all me,” Monta says.

And he has continued that education since he got out – to this day.

“I actually go upstairs and talk to the bankers, I talk to the underwriters,” Monta says. “I ask ‘when I want to come in here and ask for an SBA loan, what do I need to do so you won’t tell me no?’”

Of course, Monta’s new lifestyle comes with its own costs – he spends almost all day in his car.

“Like, my back is hurting right now!”

But he gets a lot of compliments on that car, and it allows him to be a father to his three kids.

“I want to show myself and my family that if you do what you’ve got to do, and you focus on that and you just put all of you into that, you don’t have to worry about going backwards.”

