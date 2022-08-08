Wings to Fly: Racine Police Department program teaching students about aviation

Melanie Figueroa says this experience makes her believe her dreams can come true.

For the first time, the Racine Police Department has joined a new force to connect to the community. This one comes from the air. It's called "Wings to Fly."

It gives young students the chance to learn more about aviation through a class that takes flight.

On a summer Saturday at Batten International Airport, young students chart a new course.

It's all a part of "Wings to Fly," a program giving new aviation experiences to young people who have faced tough challenges. There's an emphasis on females and minorities.

Racine Police officer Travis Brady helped get it off the ground.

He explains, "The whole 'Wings to Fly' program is to get kids who would normally not get an opportunity to fly and would not be exposed to aviation."

"Whether it's to be a pilot mechanic, air traffic controller, or flight attendant, we want to expose them to things they would not ordinarily come across in a school setting," said Brady.

It's the first Wings to Fly program in the Milwaukee area. Officer Brady says the Racine Police Department is proud to offer such an opportunity.

"It's so rewarding watching them experience this; I can live through them and it's so rewarding," he said.

Before taking off, students get lessons from other young enthusiasts, teens from the Aviation Explorers Program and Scouts from the Young Eagles.

It's only the second such effort in the state. The other is in Madison, where pilots like Laurie Probst of Sheboygan Falls volunteer their time.

"I have fun especially when you hear the kids say 'Oh my gosh, everything looks so small!'" said Probst.

Students like Melanie Figueroa Colon and her brother got a bird's eye view of Racine. A welcome distraction after a painful year.

Colon recalls, "About last year almost around this year my sister passed away at South Beach in Racine. Suddenly I had to figure my entire life out."

"She probably would have been more excited than any of us here. She was very energetic, she liked to try new things. She would be very excited to try this opportunity," said Colon.

Offering such experiences takes a village.

"The local EAA chapter has a lot of scholarships to help them get their pilot license, which is about a $10,000 fee. So, if these kids are dedicated to this and they love this, we will continue to help them along the way. We could set them off for a lifetime of success," said Officer Brady.

Through the program, kids see officers in a different light, and law enforcement gets a deeper connection to the community.

"Some of these kids have never flown. They see the world is so much bigger," Brady said.

Wings to Fly is a community gift that will help hundreds of kids soar.

