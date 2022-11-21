Wimmer Communities hosting toy drive to benefit Milwaukee Rescue Mission

It’s not quite December yet, but the tree is trimmed with presents underneath in Brookfield.

Staff with Wimmer Apartment communities there say every child should have a gift during the holiday season.

“It’s the world to them,” says Karen Wimmer, Director of Charities. “Without the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, there are children who would go without them for sure.”

Already, Wimmer Communities have gathered up quite the pile to give to Milwaukee Rescue Mission – and Karen is looking for more donations.

“The Milwaukee Rescue Mission is located in the most underserved part of the community,” she says. “They have a homeless shelter for men, they have a shelter for women and children escaping different kinds of situations, and then they also have a school, so it’s multi-faceted.”

One of the most important groups the Rescue Mission serves is children. But if you’re thinking about buying baby toys, maybe reconsider.

“There is an age group that always seems to be underserved, and that’s the teenage group,” Karen says.

She says things like perfume or cologne sets, art supplies, or athletic wear would be a great idea for older kids. And you have until December 9th to drop off your new, unwrapped gifts.

“But, we certainly will take toys after that date!” Karen adds. “Right up until Christmas. And toys are one of those things that the Milwaukee Rescue Mission passes out all year around.”

There are 26 Wimmer leasing offices where you can make your drop off. Last year Wimmer Communities gathered more than $22,000 worth of donations – this year they’re hoping to collect $30,000 worth.

And Karen is confident our generous community will pull out all the stops.

“In fact, we wouldn’t be sitting here today if it weren’t for the generosity of all our residents and staff.”

You can find all of the Wimmer Communities locations at this link.

