Tom Hanks sees TMJ4 story about Milwaukee typewriter history, sends typewriter

A few weeks ago, we told you about Rick Skibba, one of the last typewriter repairmen in the state of Wisconsin.

Well, someone in Hollywood saw that story too.

“My wife actually shared the interview on Tom Hanks’ Facebook page and I thought nothing of it,” Rick says. “Because he is an avid, avid typewriter fan. He’s got a huge collection.”

And then a few days later, an unexpected package arrived at Rick’s storefront, Ace Business Machines.

“We started opening it up and there’s a letter in there!” Rick recalls. “So we read the letter and all of a sudden, oh my goodness, it’s from Tom Hanks! And open it up more, it’s a typewriter! He sent an autographed typewriter to us because he saw the interview.”

Despite having never met, Rick and Tom Hanks now share a special bond, through a 1949 Royal Quiet Deluxe. Rick has a few thoughts on why Hanks likes typewriters so much.

“I think a lot of people like typewriters because it’s mechanical, so when you touch a key, it does something. Your cellphone does nothing, you touch a button, and it doesn’t move!” Rick says. “So I think a lot of people like that idea and the little retro type thing.”

Whatever the reason, this has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“And that’s what’s exciting about it, that he took time out to have that sent and he autographed it!”

And don’t forget – the note from Tom Hanks himself – written out on a typewriter.

“What’s kind of interesting is it says, ‘you can do what you want with it,’ basically,” Rick says. “If you want to fix it, fix it. If you want to sell it, sell it. If you want to keep it, keep it.”

The expert that he is, Rick already knows that the typewriter has a broken carriage. But he’s not sure if he wants to repair it.

“Because it’s how I got it, and I’m kind of a traditionalist in things,” Rick says. “So I’m not one to make it better or paint things up to make it look nicer, because I like the patina and the old look.”

Several people have asked if Rick plans to sell the typewriter but says he won’t. If anything, it’ll become a bit of a family heirloom. And Rick is just excited Hanks thought of him.

“And I’d like to see his collection, because I know he’s got a big one!” Rick says. “If he’s ever in town, he’s more than welcome to stop over and come in and I’ll even buy lunch for him!”

