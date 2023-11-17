The Positively Milwaukee Awards are just over a week away!

MILWAUKEE — It’s a night of glamour and giving back – the sixth annual Positively Milwaukee Awards! Cassandra McShepard talked to host Carole Meekins about the joy of the evening.

“I’m always excited, especially during these times, we need to feel good about humanity,” Carole says.

And this year’s Positively Milwaukee Award winners will give you a lot to feel good about.

Like Anne Haines – our Unsung Hero – who helps women affected by sexual exploitation get back on their feet and is called the Saint of Second Street.

“I do not know what that’s about,” Haines says about her nickname. “I enjoy living on 2nd street with a lot of very beautiful people.”

For a lot of these people, the work they do is reward enough.

“Letting kids be kids and watching them grow into young adults, is just about the most refreshing thing that you can see,” says Erica Buskirk, our Inspiring Teacher of the Year. “When they take the lead, there is nothing better.”

There’s a lot of humility in this year’s group of winners, from Dad Doula Joshua Liston Zawadi….

“Purpose is always more important than being seen,” he says. “Because if you move in your purpose, the rest falls in line.”

…to former Governor Marty Schreiber.

“I’m so honored and I just never would have envisioned anything like this and I’m grateful and I just feel great!” he says.

For our Inspiring Youth Award winner Evie Skibicki, a win like this is a self-esteem boost.

“Never limit yourself. Whatever you can do – I think everyone is capable of doing STEM, getting themselves out there,” she says. “So never limit yourself. Use your confidence.”

And who doesn’t like an opportunity to get a little dressed up?

It’s an evening of positivity – and a reminder of all that’s good in our community.

“Most people care about their neighbors, most people are not shooting each other, they’re not doing drugs,” Carole says. “They’re outstanding, upstanding citizens who are doing the best they can to make their part of the world a little better.”

You can watch the Positively Milwaukee Awards on TMJ4 at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

