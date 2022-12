Carole Meekins had the opportunity to sit down with Sheboygan native Katie O'Regan — who is also a film producer and actress!

O'Regan's new film Painting Jane premiered in Hollywood on November 30th. It's about an artist and painter who has to make some tough decisions about her aging parents' care. The movie was directed and acted by O'Regan and features several local actors.

You can watch the trailer here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip