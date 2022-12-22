Season of giving: Santa surprises St. Anthony School students, hands out 600 presents

MILWAUKEE — Santa handed out 600 presents at St. Anthony School on Milwaukee’s south side in the Historic Mitchell Street Neighborhood Wednesday.

Every student in K4 through 5th grade got a wrapped gift. The joy was contagious as they screamed while opening their presents and asked Santa where his reindeer were.

All of the gifts were donated from people and organizations in the city as part of St. Anthony’s Advent Angels program, an annual toy and winter clothing drive for kids and teens.

St. Anthony serves more than 1,500 students from preschool through high school, most of whom are Hispanic and come from modest means.

“We are so thankful for our community partnerships,” said Lisette Rodriguez-Reed, Principal of St. Anthony School. “We take Christmas very seriously. For some of these kids, they may not have a gift at home on Christmas morning. It means a lot.”

“I can’t wait to go home and show my mom what I got, and tell her Santa came to my school to visit us,” said one little girl.

Less than five miles away at Neighborhood House of Milwaukee Food Pantry, we met Corlet Lowe, a single mom trying to make sure her four young children get a good Christmas meal.

“It’s hard out here at times to get food,” Corlet said. “Times are tough. I visit various pantries and am thankful for their help. They’re offering really fresh food here, and even some toys. The best part of Christmas is getting to see so many smiles on my kids' faces throughout the day.”

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman and the non-profit Near West Side Partners gave away 40 turkeys at the event.

“I’m so happy to be doing this work,” said Dia Henderson, who works for Near West Side Partners. “The need is great across the city, and you can see on people’s faces this is really making their holiday. We’re also giving out some Pick N Save gift cards.”

For Corlet, the help is reinstalling her hope for the year ahead.

“To better myself and my children,” she said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip