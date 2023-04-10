Sawdust the Mini Therapy Horse helps lift spirits during hard times

You’ve probably heard hooves clopping at stables and barns – but that’s not where you're going to find Sawdust the mini therapy horse and his handler Alexa Billstrom.

“It’s funny because sometimes I get lost in it, too,” she says. “Like, it’s not normal for a horse to be inside a building!”

Sawdust makes regular visits to the Ronald McDonald House in Wauwatosa. Staff member Melissa Marney says for kids being treated for painful illness, Sawdust is a much-needed break.

“Knowing that there’s a chance to see Sawdust gives you a little [boost]. You know what it’s like to look forward to something!” she says. “What a great thing to look forward to, a pony!”

Alexa says Sawdust knows exactly what he’s doing.

“He’s amazing, I mean, he really knows who needs him the most. It’s just an innate ability that he has,” she says.

But Alexa says Sawdust wasn’t always this sweet.

“He was found running on the side of the road in very good health. No signs of abuse or neglect or anything, but they could not find his owner,” she says. “When I first got him, he was so wild. I never could have imagined doing this with him.”

Alexa adopted Sawdust when she was 15 and he was 3 – he could live to be 40! Which means the duo has grown up together, and have plenty more to give to the community. With a little training and a lot of love, little Sawdust has made some big strides – into nursing homes, schools, hospitals and more!

“Basically, if someone makes the call and wants him to visit, we’ll go!” Alexa says.

And this pair is always happy to make the trip to Ronald McDonald House.

“Just let them forget about their disease – even if it’s for five minutes, let them be a kid again and be thrilled in just seeing a horse,” Alexa says. “It kind of takes me back to my childhood and how excited I would be, too.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip