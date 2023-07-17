Racine Public Library offers Lunch Break every Wednesday

Wanda Minued takes her granddaughter to the Racine Public Library pretty often for storytime.

“This week it’s been on seashells and the ocean and different things that go on in the ocean,” she says.

During the summertime, the Minueds get an extra special treat – lunch from a local vendor.

“Wonderful!” Wanda says, “At lunchtime? Look at her, she’s like ‘feed me!’”

It’s all part of the Racine Public Library’s Lunch Break program, hosted every Wednesday. Melissa Donaldson, Head of Digital Services and Innovation, says it’s an opportunity for people to get a library card and learn about everything the library has to offer – aside from books.

“Through BadgerLink with the State of Wisconsin, they can figure out how to repair a car!” Melissa says. “We also have LinkedIn Learning where people can learn new technologies and learn about business classes and stuff like that.”

It’s a great opportunity to learn something new and for a local foodie to show off their menu. Like Jeremy Gibson of Gibby’s Barbeque.

“Brisket is why we opened the restaurant,” Jeremy says. “Takes a long time to cook and a lot of love to make it turn out right.”

And people can taste that love.

“It’s instant satisfaction, there’s not a lot of jobs that’ll give you that!” Jeremy says. “It’s just another opportunity to get more people to try the food and a little bit of exposure here and there never hurt nobody.”

To see people at the library enjoying each other’s company and the nice weather is a great feeling for Melissa.

“Joy! Their little faces, they’re so cute and you can’t feel anything but pure happiness.”

If you’d like to try Gibby’s Barbeque, Jeremy sets up shop every weekend at the Midwest Marketplace in Racine, right off Rapids Drive.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip