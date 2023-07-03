Pink Umbrella Theater Company aims to be inclusive to people of all abilities

Just like most theater companies, Pink Umbrella actors start their rehearsals with a warmup.

But Pink Umbrella Theater Company is unique – each artist identifies with an intellectual or physical disability.

Mark Boergers – who helps the company fundraise – says these artists are telling their own authentic stories.

“And so the company itself is kind of a safe space for all of that exploration and also a way to educate and show the community all of the different things they may not know about the community that needs accessibility,” Mark says.

We met with Pink Umbrella as they were getting ready for their annual Tea Party Fundraiser. Actress and costumer Ash Mulholland says to expect some glitter!

“Because the first thing that people are going to see is something shiny and sparkly!” Ash explains.

Ash says the Tea Party is an interactive experience themed after Alice in Wonderland. Things kick off with Alice falling down the rabbit hole of curiosity.

“That’s the initial reaction, like, what is Pink Umbrella? What does this specific company mean to me?” Ash says.

Eventually, Alice meets the Red Queen of Heats – who expects Alice to conform. But, Alice also meets the Mad Hatter who encourages her individuality.

“We’re all filled with diversity in the community and Wonderland is filled with diversity in the community,” Ash says. “And everybody is welcome in both of these worlds.”

Actor Garrett Scott says that’s the big message behind the Tea Party Fundraiser – and all of Pink Umbrella’s productions: We’re not all so different and we actually have a lot in common.

“Disabled people are always fun to hang out with and make new friends and they can be creative and performing,” Garrett says.

“I’d say a huge dose of empathy and understanding would benefit us all in quite a great way,” Mark adds. “And this is just one of those opportunities.”

But Pink Umbrella goes far beyond spreading awareness. All of these artists are paid professionals.

“So it’s really important to make that distinction between, perhaps just a charitable endeavor and an endeavor that seeks to employ and empower artists of all ages that identify with a mental or physical disability,” Mark says.

And Pink Umbrella isn’t the end of the road for these artists. They have their sights set on Hollywood, Broadway and beyond. Garrett has gotten a few accent and voice-acting jobs.

“I have a variety of voices and dialects for characters in a computer game called Builder’s Paradise,” he says.

And as these actors find success, Pink Umbrella will be here to lift up the next class of artists.

“This isn’t the end of the story; this is the end of the chapter. Because we’re just here to tell the story, close the segment and then start writing a new chapter in years to come,” Ash says.

Pink Umbrella hosts their Tea Party every summer. You can also sign up for classes through the company. For more information, just follow this link.

