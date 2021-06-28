Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Meet Mojo!

Meet Mojo!

He is about 40 pounds right now, but that could change, as he is only 10 months old. Mojo is a sweet, sweet boy. He is okay with other dogs, as far as HAWS staff know. It seems he would probably be a little bit scared of cats. If you have a cat Mojo can be tested with one of HAWS' dog-savvy cats at the shelter. Shelter staff think he would also do well in a family with kids of all ages. He's very gentle and pretty calm overall. He's a playful guy, but he is also pretty mellow.

If you're interested in adopting Mojo or any of the other pets at HAWS, please call 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org.

The shelter has lots of amazing animals that are in need of forever loving homes that are Pawsitively Milwaukee.

