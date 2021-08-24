Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Meet Lucy!

WAUKESHA — This week's Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week is Lucy!

Lucy is a nine year old terrier mix, who is available for adoption with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Lucy came to the shelter when her owner unfortunately had to be hospitalized.

Lucy is a little bit older and would probably do better in a little bit calmer of a home. She does like children, but she’s not comfortable around other animals, so she would be best as an only pet.

She’s a sweet girl and extremely affectionate. Lucy definitely represents some of the wonderful animals available for adoption at HAWS.

So if you’re interested in Lucy or any of the other animals at the shelter, please visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851 and find your match that is Pawsitively Milwaukee.

