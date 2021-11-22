Pawsitively Milwaukee: Meet Tara!

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Tara!

Tara is a 4-month old dog, and she’s one of a litter of puppies available for adoption at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff at the shelter say puppies are a lot of work, so be prepared! But every minute you spend with your new puppy will be worth it.

Tara and her littermates are large breed puppies, so staff with HAWS expect her to get much bigger, potentially 70 pounds. But, they’re all Pawsitively Milwaukee!

If you’re interested in adopting Tara or any other pet at HAWS, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

