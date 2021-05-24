Pawsitively Milwaukee: Meet Ned the dog!

Every week, the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County introduces us to a pet that's available for adoption.

This week's pet is Ned the dog. He's had heart surgery. He is a five-month-old mixed breed dog and he is great with other dogs. He was in a foster home prior to his heart surgery with another dog, a cat, and children.

Ned is a little timid but he warms up really quickly. He loves to play and he loves to go on walks. Staff at HAWS have him as a mixed breed but say once his nose hits the ground, he starts showing signs he may be a hound mix.

If you're interested in adopting Ned or any other animals at HAWS, please call the shelter at 262-542-8851 or HAWSpets.org.

The shelter has lots of amazing animals that are in need of forever loving homes that are Pawsitively Milwaukee.

