Pawsitively Milwaukee: Meet Minnie!

Meet Minnie, our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week.

Minnie is two years old and has been with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County since May. She was adopted from the shelter as a puppy, but was returned when her family was no longer able to care for her.

Unfortunately, Minnie did not get along with the family’s cat. So, Minnie would be best as an only pet. She would also do best in a home with kids 13 years or older.

Minnie is a very active dog and would love to join you on hikes or jogs. If she still has energy at the end of the day, Minnie loves puzzles and enrichment toys.

Minnie is a lovely dog, very friendly and sweet, and of course Pawsitively Milwaukee!

