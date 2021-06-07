Pawsitively Milwaukee: Meet Lily and FooFoo!

This week we have a bonded pair of guinea pigs, Lily and Foofoo, who are a couple of sweet gals. Bonded pair means they go together.

Their best home is going to be in a caged environment or maybe if you have a fenced-in area in your home that you can designate as their space. They need room to run and room to exercise and a little cozy place to hideout.

They're great for kids. These particular guinea pigs are really good with handling and they're gentle animals. They are one of the HAWS staffs' favorite animals for kids, especially if you're not allowed to have cats or dogs in the home. They're really sweet and they like to nibble on things and explore. They're soft and they're cuddly and they make the cutest little squeaking noises!

If you're interested in adopting Lily and FooFoo, or any other pet at HAWS Shelter, please call us at 262-542-8851, or visit our website, HAWSpets.org.

The shelter has lots of amazing animals of all sorts and sizes that are in need of forever-loving homes that are Pawsitively Milwaukee.

