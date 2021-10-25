Pawsitively Milwaukee: Meet Granite and Slate!

WAUKESHA — Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week, Granite and Slate!

Granite and Slate are a bonded pair of 1-year-old male guinea pigs. These guys are very affectionate, active and fun! Because guinea pigs are social creatures, they help keep each other company. Granite and Slate would do well with pretty much any family willing to give them time and attention.

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County has a small animal department full of interesting creatures – the shelter is not just about cats and dogs!

If you’d like to adopt Granite and Slate or any of the other great pets at the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) Shelter head over the HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851 for more information.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip