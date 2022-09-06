Pageant princess writes a book and donates it to those in need

McKenna Becker just turned six years old and was born to wear a crown.

“It’s natural, it’s a natural look,” she says while modeling her look. “I just like having a crown and a sash, it’s just my natural way of being me!”

McKenna was crowned American Royal Beauty Miss Wisconsin Princess last year. This summer, she snagged the crown for National American Miss Wisconsin Princess.

“I was so happy, I was literally about to scream!” McKenna recalls.

Her mom, Michelle, says it’s not all about pretty dresses and sparkly crowns.

“Both of the pageants really want you to give back to your community, that’s a really big part of the pageants, and kind of why we selected them.”

Community service is probably McKenna’s favorite part of being a pageant princess.

“It’s just because I love helping kids and the kids are important to me,” she says. “I’m not going to let them get even more sick, right?”

McKenna has donated tons of stuffed animals to kids in area hospitals fighting all kinds of sicknesses. But she and her mom had another idea on how to help – writing a book!

“She came up with all the creative names of the characters in the book and it’s called ‘The Snail that Won the Race,’” Michelle says.

McKenna is a natural-born storyteller.

“The first part is that the snail figured out he has no legs,” she says. “He was really sad. He had a frown on his face.”

Sammy the Snail and his friend the Cheetah learn a valuable lesson about helping.

“The community is more special than just winning something,” McKenna says.

But she wouldn’t give away more than that!

“I can’t tell you the whole thing because you’ve got to buy it first!”

McKenna has already donated plenty of her books. She even put some in her neighborhood’s Free Little Library and dropped some off at Children’s Hospital. McKenna and Michelle are hoping you’ll be generous with your wallet.

“We decided that any money made from the book we would donate to kids in need,” Michelle says.

“I love helping kids in the hospital because I really care about the community,” McKenna adds.

She’s proof that there’s no age limit when it comes to loving your neighbors.

“That’s usually what I do,” McKenna says. “It's just like my job!”

