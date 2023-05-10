Owner of Memah's Gourmet Delights expands business to bake mixes

Enjoy homemade flavors right from your very own kitchen!

Carole Meekins had a chance to sit down with Martha “Memah” Austin, who is known for her line of baked goods, Memah’s Gourmet Delights. Memah just released a line of bake mixes for a few of her most popular recipes!

Carole spoke to her about the historic milestone for Memah and what it means to be a role model for other young entrepreneurs.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip