Watch Now
NewsPositively Milwaukee

Actions

Owner of Memah's Gourmet Delights expands business to bake mixes

Carole Meekins had a chance to sit down with Martha “Memah” Austin, who is known for her line of baked goods, Memah’s Gourmet Delights.
Posted at 12:09 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 13:09:51-04

Enjoy homemade flavors right from your very own kitchen!

Carole Meekins had a chance to sit down with Martha “Memah” Austin, who is known for her line of baked goods, Memah’s Gourmet Delights. Memah just released a line of bake mixes for a few of her most popular recipes!

Carole spoke to her about the historic milestone for Memah and what it means to be a role model for other young entrepreneurs.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

FIGHT FOR AIR 480x360.png

Local News

Join us for the 2023 Fight for Air Climb