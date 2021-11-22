Northcott Neighborhood House to feed 1,000 families on Thanksgiving

MILWAUKEE — Thanksgiving is just days away – and that means putting together a big spread surrounded by friends and family.

For some people, that’s a challenge. Northcott Neighborhood House is trying to ease the strain by feeding a thousand families on Thanksgiving Day.

Executive director Tony Kearney says this is the second year of the event.

“This is an opportunity to bring people together,” he says. “Not only the family that will be receiving the good, but the volunteers who will be handing out the food.”

Kearney says its important to remember that Thanksgiving is also a time of giving.

“To understand that this is community, this is about serving those who are in need,” Kearney says. “And it’s not always money. It’s giving of yourself.”

For the people who receive these meals, they’re truly a blessing. Director of Operations Elizabeth Coggs says the home-cooked meals are made by celebrity chef Lisa McKay.

“Our Thanksgiving menu is baked chicken, dressing, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, gravy, rolls, and then a dessert,” she says.

With the pandemic still dragging on and rising costs for just about everything, parents have a lot on their plates.

“This is an opportunity to help parents alleviate some of that stress,” says Kearney. “Especially with Christmas following Thanksgiving.”

“It’s just a blessing, you know what I mean?” says Coggs. “And it’s a blessing to be a blessing.”

That is why the Northcott Neighborhood House isn’t just giving these meals to people who live next door.

“This is open to the community, and the community is Milwaukee,” Kearney says.

If you’d like to pick up a dinner, they’ll be available at Northcott Neighborhood House on 6th street Thanksgiving day from 8am to noon.

