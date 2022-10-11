Northcott Neighborhood House chosen for Sam's Club Day of Service

MILWAUKEE — Northcott Neighborhood House is getting an early start on the holiday giving season, and it's coming from their friends at Sam's Club.

One by one, community members wrapped toys at Northcott Neighborhood House.

"This is a huge help," said Elizabeth Coggs, Northcott Director of Operations.

Every year, the organization gives away more than 5,000 gifts to ensure families can open presents on Christmas.

"At Northcott Neighborhood House we say it's a blessing to be a blessing," Coggs smiled.

This year, they really felt that blessing thanks to Sam's Club on its day of service.

Sam's Club surprised Northcott with a $1,000 donation and helped wrap toys that will be given to families on Christmas Day.

Tyrone Smith manages the Sam's Club on 124th street in Milwaukee. He says choosing Northcott was an easy decision.

"They reach across the whole Milwaukee, not just this community here, but all the way to 124th where my store is located," Smith said.

From Halloween treats to Christmas gifts, Northcott neighborhood house is well on its way to bringing joy this holiday season.

Smith said he benefitted from services at Northcott when he was younger and saw firsthand what they do.

"When my parents needed to be at work, there was a sense of hope here," Smith recalled.

That hope is now being felt by thousands of people who turn to Northcott.

"My team is going to take a lot of this back to the club and be able to help the community a lot more," Smith said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip