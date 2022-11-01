Neighborhood bench at 55th and Center bus stop represents compassion for the elderly, disabled

MILWAUKEE — Happiness, health, and a sense of well-being. That's the goal of a local group working to inspire others to take pride in their community.

On Monday, a major unveiling of a project that is now complete took place in Milwaukee's uptown neighborhood.

The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club revealed a project that was the culmination of hours of volunteer work. A neighborhood bench, they say, is a symbol of friendship and a way to build relationships. The Rotarians want to show their commitment to making Milwaukee better.

They are working to enhance the quality of life for the elderly and disabled riding the bus.

Thanner Baquero picks up trash near 55th and Center daily. Selfless acts of kindness are what the Rotary Club is all about.

Members sponsored the building of a bench at 55th and Center. Volunteers spent the summer digging dirt and pouring concrete.

Past Rotarian President Diane Beckley Milner says, "Everything we do to make a mark or make a difference in the community, improve the community, always restores my faith in the future."

Thanner Baquero is the brainchild behind the building of the bench. He shares, "The value of Rotarians is really important. You get to put service before self and act upon important values which Rotary represents."

Leaders say the seat is a sign of compassion for the elderly, sick, disabled and tired Located near a bus stop it becomes even more important.

The Milwaukee County Transit System reports almost 51,000 boardings where people used mobility devices. But this new place makes it easier for everyone who may need a rest.

"Rotary is all about sustainability and helping in ways that we can in making things better for the community," says Milner.

The group of volunteers reminds us of the power of positive action to strengthen community pride.

Baquero says, "The whole club has a vision, it really does. It's a team effort. We're interested in folks who want a little more of that who want to join the team."

Milner concludes, "You're instilling those seeds of service within that younger generation. It makes a difference."

