Milwaukee native wins PBR beer can art contest: 'I was just doing this as a joke!'

MILWAUKEE — It's hard to miss the billboard along National Avenue.

But Alyssa Borkowski would argue the art looks better on the can.

"My mom was the one that shared it with me, she very much wanted me to do it, so I did,” Alyssa says.

She's one of ten winners who have their art featured on a PRB can.

"I was like - this can't be real. I was just doing this as a joke! But it wasn't,” Alyssa recalls.

Josh Fiengold with PBR says it's a beer for creatives.

“People have been sending art into the PBR offices for years. It hangs on our wall. It's unsolicited, and it's awesome. And that was really the birth of the art program, was trying to give back,” he says.

The top 25 artists were selected by past winners of the contest. Josh says the public voted for the ten winners.

“We at PBR, we're not determining what great art is; we want the artists, the art community, and the local communities to determine what it is,” Josh adds.

Josh says he and other leaders at PBR were pretty excited to have a Milwaukee native win the contest – obviously the beer brand has a lot of history in the city.

And Alyssa’s vapor-wave style artwork definitely generates a laugh.

"Well good! It's a cat on a toilet, how can you not?” Alyssa says. “My art is definitely more playful, you could say on the kiddish side. Like, I love Goodnight Moon, that's one of my favorite books growing up, so I definitely have inspiration from there.”

A chance like this is a great opportunity for Alyssa, and she has plenty of ideas left in the barrel.

"I'm working on a film right now so that's another big project I’ve got to finish,” she says. “But, yeah, just kind of doing the same thing and maybe more stuff along the way will come along.”

