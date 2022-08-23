Milwaukee area residents show support for Ukraine by buying flags

MILWAUKEE — Stitching together support. That's what's happening at the Flag Center in Wauwatosa where a variety of banners take center stage.

Kristin Boyle, President and owner of the Flag Center, says demand for the Ukrainian flag remains high.

"We've sold more Ukrainian flags in the past year than we have in the entire history of our business," explains Boyle.

Boyle shares what customers are saying.

"I'm sad, I'm scared, I'm upset. But what can I do? I can fly this flag to show that I'm in support. That I want to make the world a better place. At least I can show a little bit of solidarity," she said.

Mike Kryshak, the owner of Rebel Converting, is flying the Ukrainian flag outside all of his businesses.

"A lot of people forget about what's going on in Ukraine," said Kryshak. "It's really the senseless murdering of women, children, and the elderly. It's really important to keep us remembering in our small way what's going on right there."

Kryshak studied in Poland when it was under communist rule. He knows the effects such a rule has on everyday lives.

"I had an opportunity to spend my senior year in Krakow, Poland. It was under Soviet occupation and at the time people waited in line for hours for bread and meat," said Kryshak.

Kryshak advises, "Look for a good charity that has been vetted, and check with a source like Charity Navigator to make sure the money you are donating is going where you want it to go."

As we witness the ravages of war, many hope one day man will find new ways to solve differences.

But for now, millions around the world are showing the yellow and blue symbol of solidarity.

Boyle notes, "It's just really striking to see people coming in and wanting to fly those colors and knowing they are showing their support."

