Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Theo, Igloo and Spaceship!

Theo is a yellow-bellied slider turtle and Igloo and Spaceship are both red-eared sliders. Igloo is one of the longest-term residents at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Spaceship and Igloo are both full-sized, but Theo has some growing to do.

All aquatic turtles need a 75-gallon tank with water to swim in. These turtles need a heat lamp for basking, and a platform to lay on to warm up. You can feed your turtle friend commercially available turtle food, with treats like lettuce and mealworms.

If you're interested in Theo, Igloo or Spaceship, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip