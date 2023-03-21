Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Queen and Princess!

Queen and Princess are a bonded pair of 2-year-old guinea pigs staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. That means for one adoption fee, you get two pets!

Guinea pigs are very friendly, love to be held and make great family pets. They’re very social animals, so keeping them in pairs is great for their physical and mental health!

If you’re looking for an excuse to go shopping, you can visit the HAWS shelter for its annual Media Sale! On March 19th 10AM-1PM, get great deals on pet related books, CDs, DVDs, games, puzzles and more. The Friends of HAWS volunteer group is hosting the fundraiser to support the shelter.

For more information visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

