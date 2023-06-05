Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Pinky and Brain!

Pinky and Brain are three-year-old Chihuahuas. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say they’re a bonded pair, which means you get two adorable dogs for the price of one!

Because Pinky and Brain have such a strong bond, they’d probably do best in a house with no other dogs. HAWS staff aren’t sure how they’d do with cats, but these dogs would do great with kids. Pinky and Brain are both pretty vocal, so potential adopters should live in a single-family home, as opposed to a condo or apartment.

Pinky and Brain also recently participated in the “Weekends and Overnights” program at HAWS. Volunteers say the pair loved to watch wildlife through the windows and will be sure to let you know if something enters the yard!

If you’re interested in Pinky and Brain or any of the other animals staying at HAWS, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip