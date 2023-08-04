Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Pearl and Lila!

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Lila and Pearl!

Lila and Pearl are a bonded pair of 13-year-old cats staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Bonded pair means you pay one adoption fee and get two great cats! Pearl is a long-haired kitty and Lila is a short-haired kitty.

These girls came from a home where they lived with other cats, a large dog and kids, so they’re very well-rounded and would do well in almost any home. And don’t let their age fool you! Lila and Pearl are still very active and love to play.

If you’d like to learn more about Pearl and Lila or any of the other pets available at the HAWS shelter, reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

