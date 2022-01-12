Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Lilly and Rosie.

Rosie and Lilly are domestic rats, both about 8-months old. They’re curious and sweet girls!

Both have lived in a family with children and other animals, and would do fine with either. Lilly and Rosie are a bonded pair, which means they both need to be adopted together. Rats are social animals, so having a friend is best for their health.

If one of your New Years Resolutions is to help animals, you don’t have to adopt! Instead you could sponsor an adoption or become a pet foster parent. No matter what you do, you’re helping animals who are Pawsitively Milwaukee!

