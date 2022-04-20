Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Leo and Araya!

Leo and Araya are a one year old pair of bonded cats. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say that means who ever adopts them gets a two-for-one deal!

Leo and Araya have lived with other cats and dogs. Staff at HAWS have been told the fuzzy pair are good with kids and are all around wonderful cats.

If you’re interested in finding out more about adopting these cats or any other animal at the HAWS shelter, call 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org.

Also – don’t miss out on the 39th Annual Romp and Rally coming up Saturday, May 7th!

