MILWAUKEE — Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Huxley and Joey!

Huxley and Joey are just two of the adorable kittens available for adoption at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. During the warmer months, staff with HAWS say there’s usually an influx of kittens, and they’re always looking for donations of wet food and baby formula. It isn’t your average baby formula – it’s called kitten milk replacer.

If you’re not able to adopt, but still want to help, head over to HAWSpets.org to see the shelter’s wish list or call 262-542-8851.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip