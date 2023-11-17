Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Hereford and Duroc

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Duroc and Hereford!

Hereford and Duroc are a bonded pair of guinea pigs staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff say you might think their names are funny, but they’re actually punny! Hereford and Duroc are breeds of domestic pigs.

Hereford and Duroc the guinea pigs are young neutered males, but staff with HAWS say they weren’t handled much before arriving at the shelter. So they’re working with them to build their confidence. Staff would like to see the pair go to a family who is willing to keep up with that work so Duroc and Hereford can live their best lives.

If you’re interested in this pair of guinea pigs or any other pet available for adoption, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

