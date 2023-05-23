Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Eleanor and Teddy!

Eleanor and Teddy are a bonded pair of cats staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. That means you can adopt to great cats for one price – staff at HAWS understand that bonded pairs do better together!

To help lots of cats do better together, HAWS has two cat colony rooms. There are a few benefits to cats living communally. The colony room is much more like a home setting than a kennel, which makes it easier for a potential adopter to envision a cat in their house. Colony rooms help cats get adopted more quickly.

In addition, cats that have lots of stimulation, space, enrichment, and company have better mental and physical health. Almost all of the cats in HAWS’ colony rooms can be adopted into homes with cats already, which makes things easier for adopters as well.

If you’re not ready to adopt but still want to support HAWS, you can help out by donating to the Blooming for Daffodil fundraiser. Daffodil is a puppy that was brought into HAWS needing major heart surgery. The surgery has to be performed outside of the HAWS clinic and will cost about $7000. If you’d like more information visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip