Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Cinnamon and Sugar!

Cinnamon and Sugar are a bonded pair of rabbits staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. That means these cuties are a buy-one-get-one-free deal – they have to be adopted together, so you’ll only pay one adoption fee.

Sugar is a 2-year-old female and Cinnamon is a 4-year-old male. They love each other a lot, spending their days playing side by side, and their nights cuddled up for sleep.

Staff at HAWS recommend a house with older children or adults because Cinnamon and Sugar do get a little nervous. They’re litterbox trained and love baby keys, and toilet paper rolls filled with hay.

If you’re interested in adopting Cinnamon and Sugar or any other pet at the HAWS shelter, reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip