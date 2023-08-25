Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Cats!

This week we’re featuring the cat colony rooms at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff at HAWS say cats staying in the colony room have an easier time socializing. Living in a space like this is better for cats' mental and physical health. It’s more of a homelike setting, which allows potential adopters to picture how a cat might fit into their lives. Those cats end up getting adopted more quickly from the cat colony room than other enclosures.

If you’re interested in adopting a cat, HAWS is running two adoption specials!

For adult cats, you can play a pick-a-card game. The card you pick will determine the adoption fee you’ll pay for your feline friend.

For kittens, check out the Kitten Pair-adise special. For just one adoption fee, you get to take home two cuddly kittens!

If you’re interested in adopting a cat – or dog, or fish or rabbit or other pet! – reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

