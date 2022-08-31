MILWAUKEE — Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Blackie and Brownie.

Blackie and Brownie are a bonded pair of 13-year-old dogs. They were surrendered to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County when their owner passed away. These sisters are truly a dynamic duo! They get along with other dogs who have a similar temperament – calm and even. Blackie and Brownie love children and are total teddy bears who love to cuddle.

Because Blackie and Brownie are a bonded pair, you’ll only pay one adoption fee for both pups!

If you’re not ready to adopt but would still like to help animals in need at HAWS, staff are always looking for volunteers. Be prepared the work can be very challenging – anything from dog walking, cat cuddling, or small animal care. Staff can also always use help with office work and planning events.

If you’re interested, reach out HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip