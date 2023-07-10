Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Big Girl and Happy the rabbits!

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Big Girl and Happy!

Happy and Big Girl are a bonded pair of 5-year-old rabbits. They’re currently staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, and if you adopt one you’ll get the other for one low price!

Staff with HAWS say Big Girl and Happy are litter box trained, which means they can wander freely through your rabbit-proofed home. You can also easily make your own “rabbit-tat” out of foldable pet fencing and corrugated cardboard or plastic.

Rabbits love leafy greens as a snack. They don’t like sudden movements or loud noises. So, make sure you’re approaching gently and from the side. Staff with HAWS say Big Girl and Happy are both socialized, so once they warm up, they’ll be great companions for you and your family.

If you’d like to learn more about Big Girl, Happy or any of the other pets available at the HAWS shelter, visit HAWSpets.com or call 262-542-8851

